L.A. Confidential cast: Where are they now?

Kim Basinger — who began her career as a model and portrayed a Bond girl in Never Say Never Again (1983) and Vicki Vale in Batman (1989) — was the perfect choice to play the mysterious Lynn Bracken, a character modeled after classic femme fatales. Basinger won an Oscar for her portrayal of Bracken, a sex worker who uses her uncanny resemblance to Veronica Lake to attract customers. It was her first film after a two-year absence from the screen following the birth of her daughter with Alec Baldwin.

Since then, she has gone on to feature in many films, often taking a year or two off between projects. She memorably portrayed Eminem's mother in 2002's 8 Mile, also directed by L.A. Confidential helmer Curtis Hanson. In 2016, she reunited with L.A. Confidential love interest Russell Crowe in The Nice Guys, another tale of detectives and corrupt law enforcement. She was also featured as Elena Lincoln, Christian Grey's (Jamie Dornan) former lover in Fifty Shades Darker (2017) and Fifty Shades Freed (2018).