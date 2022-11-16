Kymberly Herrin, Playboy playmate and Ghostbusters actress, dies at 65

Herrin played the Dream Ghost in the original Ghostbusters movie, the seductive apparition that has a raunchy encounter with Dan Aykroyd's Ray.

Kymberly Herrin, a former Playboy playmate and actress who starred in the original Ghostbusters and Romancing the Stone, among others, died on Oct. 28 at age 65.

Herrin died peacefully in Santa Barbara, Calif., where she was a lifelong resident, according to an obituary published in Santa Barbara News-Press. Her niece, Theresa Ramirez, also confirmed her death on social media.

The obituary does not list a cause of death, but has called on mourners to make a donation in Herrin's memory to the American Cancer Society to support prevention research and treatment of breast cancer.

The former model appeared on the cover of dozens of magazines throughout her career, including the March 1981 issue of Playboy, where she was crowned Playmate of the Month. She also modeled for a series of fitness and swimwear ads for FIT magazine.

Herrin starred in a handful of films, including the original 1984 Ghostbusters starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Harold Ramis, and Sigourney Weaver, playing the Dream Ghost, a seductive apparition that Aykroyd's character Ray Stantz encounters during a particularly raunchy sequence. Harrin also starred in Romancing the Stone, Beverly Hills Cop II (as a Playboy playmate), and Road House.

Herrin is survived by her mother Billie Dodson, brother Mark Herrin, nieces Theresa Ramirez and Stephanie Ross, and nephews Brandon Herrin and Trevor Triegor.