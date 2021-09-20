The actress and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member will face off against Michael Myers in Halloween Kills, the latest installment of the classic slasher series.

Kyle Richards returns to the Halloween franchise 43 years after starring in the original film

Kyle Richards' importance to the Halloween franchise may not rival that of Jamie Lee Curtis, who plays Michael Myers' greatest opponent, Laurie Strode, but like Curtis, she can claim to have been involved with the series from the very start, having played the young Lindsey Wallace in John Carpenter's original 1978 slasher classic.

Now, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is reprising that role in the upcoming Halloween Kills (out in theaters and on Peacock Oct. 15), as showcased in the final trailer for David Gordon Green's new film. (Fans of the franchise should also look out for some other familiar faces from the 1978 film in the clip.)

Halloween Kills- Kyle Richards Kyle Richards in 'Halloween Kills' | Credit: Universal

In addition to Curtis and Richards, Halloween Kills stars Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, and Anthony Michael Hall. The film finds the inhabitants of Haddonfield taking matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Myers down once and for all — or at least until the next sequel, Halloween Ends.

Halloween Kills was written by Green and Scott Teems, and based on characters created by Carpenter and Debra Hill.

Halloween Kills is out Oct. 15. in theaters and on Peacock.

Watch the new trailer for Halloween Kills above.