Kumail Nanjiani jokes Stuber is perfect for theaters to play during coronavirus pandemic

At least in the increasingly fraught times of the coronavirus pandemic we can still count on Kumail Nanjiani to make us laugh.

On Saturday, Nanjiani playfully roasted his own movie Stuber after a Twitter exchange went horribly wrong (or right, all things considered).

"I know this is a weird time, & difficult for many ppl who have jobs in the service industry, but consider not packing bars/restaurants right now," Nanjiani tweeted on Saturday morning. "This, right now, is what you can do to stem the spread. Hospitals will get overwhelmed in mere weeks. We can #flattenthecurve."

But someone replied to Nanjiani's serious tweet with a joke about how movie theaters should play Stuber, Nanjiani's 2019 buddy cop comedy also starring Dave Bautista, to help encourage social distancing ... by not coming in to theaters at all.

And Nanjiani had the best response.

It's great to see Nanjiani making jokes about his recent movie flop in light of the fallout from the coronavirus, considering that the release of his film The Lovebirds with Issa Rae (which is probably going to be better than Stuber) was just delayed due to the global impact of the illness outbreak. It was supposed to premiere at SXSW before the Austin, Texas, film festival was canceled. A new release date has not yet been set, but hopefully that will change soon.

