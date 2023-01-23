Somewhere over the rainbow, Kristin Chenoweth and Ariana Grande are harmonizing in matching pink throws.

And that somewhere is where most things happen these days: the TikTok.

THE VOICE -- "Battle Reality" -- Pictured: (l-r) Kristin Chenoweth, Ariana Grande Kristin Chenoweth 'duets' with fellow Glinda Ariana Grande on 'Over the Rainbow' | Credit: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Grande originally posted a clip of herself singing "Over the Rainbow" snuggled in a pink blanket/Slanket/maxi scarf situation, and Chenoweth decided to hop in with her own (hot) pink cover-up and lend the pop star some of her vocal acrobatics.

"You know I had to duet this one," Chenoweth wrote on TikTok, "'Over the [Rainbow]' with my baby girl." In the caption, she added, "Just two Ozians," referencing Grande's involvement with the musical that made Chenoweth a star, Wicked.

Grande is playing the role Chenoweth originated on Broadway nearly 20 years ago, Glinda, to Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba, originally played by Idina Menzel. This spin-off of sorts to The Wizard of Oz, based on a 1995 novel by Gregory Maguire, gives the witches their own backstories.

Adapted by Stephen Schwartz, Wicked ran away with three Tonys (including for both Chenoweth and Menzel), seven Drama Desk Awards, and a Grammy. In 2017, it became Broadway's second highest-grossing musical ever (behind The Lion King) and in 2019 it became its fifth longest-running show.

The film adaptation, directed by John M. Chu, last seen bringing In the Heights from stage to screen, will premiere in two parts, the first on Dec. 25, 2024, and the second the following year in 2025.

"I'm not sure if I've ever been this proud," Chenoweth said of Grande's casting back in 2021. "From the very first day I met you, you were destined for this role."