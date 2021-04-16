EW confirms that the Oscar-nominated Bridesmaids writers are working with Disney on a script for a live-action film centered on Cinderella's evil stepsisters as first reported by Deadline. While it is still unclear whether or not they'll appear in the film, the stepsisters themselves are said to be played by younger actresses.

There's no word yet either on how connected the project, in the early stages of development, is to the live action Cinderella the studio released in 2015. In that film, the soon-to-be princess' wicked step-siblings Anastasia and Grizella Tremaine were played by actresses Holliday Grainger and Sophie McShera respectively.

The new movie apparently seeks to tell the story of those characters from early childhood through the fairy tale ending of Cinderella. It is akin to the villain origin stories Disney has been making lately with films like Maleficent and Cruella.

EW has reached out to representatives for Disney, and Wiig and Mumolo for comment.