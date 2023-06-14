The actress is set to make her feature film directorial debut with The Chronology of Water.

Kristen Stewart is writing a 'stoner girl comedy' with her fiancée: 'It's really f---ing stupid'

Whether it's a harrowing memoir adaptation or a "stoner girl comedy," Kristen Stewart is embracing behind-the-camera work.

The Oscar-nominated actress is set to make her feature directorial debut with The Chronology of Water, a film based on Lidia Yuknavitch's traumatic tale of survival. But Stewart is already thinking about a future, much lighter project that will include someone very close to her — fiancée Dylan Meyer.

"Me and Dylan are writing a movie," Stewart said in Interview magazine. "It's a stoner girl comedy, and it's really f---ing stupid. I think you'll like it."

Kristen Stewart

Meyer — a writer, actress, and producer — previously co-wrote Amy Poehler's Moxie, a coming-of-age tale about high schoolers who start a feminist zine. Stewart added that her collaborators on the project are a huge part of her excitement.

"The reason I even thought of this is because our producer is our best friend. We're starting a company," Stewart revealed. "I've worked with so many people that I didn't know and that I didn't like for so long. It was definitely valuable, but also, f--- that."

Stewart previously spoke to EW about the challenge of adapting Yuknavitch's memoir, saying that although "it's a lot of ground to cover," she felt personally connected to the story.

"I read it and felt like I was allowed to have a voice," Stewart shared. "This woman finding her voice was just sort of the most violently physical thing I've ever experienced in a book. I mean I cannot wait to visualize this. And I can't wait to throw somebody into like the deepest, coldest, scariest water."

