Kristen Stewart stuns as Princess Diana in haunting Spencer teaser trailer

Kristen Stewart serves a royally transformative turn as Princess Diana in the first teaser trailer for Pablo Larraín's upcoming awards bid Spencer.

The first footage from the Jackie helmer's new movie previews Stewart's haunting take on the beloved icon in a story that follows her coming to terms with the dissolution of her marriage to Prince Charles (Jack Farthing).

Steven Knight's script picks up as the couple travels to the Queen's Sandringham Estate at Christmas, with their union having long since grown cold, and rumors of affairs and divorce plaguing their stay. Though they engage in typical holiday fare like eating, drinking, and hunting, Diana works through the inner turmoil of her personal life in a complete "imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days," according to the synopsis.

Neon released footage of the project to attendees at Cinemacon earlier this week, showing off a scene that features Stewart and Farthing squaring off over a pool table in the royal estate.

The film has been heavily tipped by pundits as a potential contender at the upcoming Academy Awards, with particular focus on Stewart's performance after the actress made a stark transition from filming commercial blockbusters like Twilight to well-received prestige dramas such as Clouds of Sils Maria and Personal Shopper in recent years. Larraín will debut Spencer at the Venice International Film Festival in September. It is set to screen at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival shortly thereafter.

Spencer — also starring Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner), Sean Harris (Mission: Impossible — Fallout), and Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water) — is set for release on Nov. 5.

