Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana movie Spencer finds its Prince Charles

Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana movie Spencer has added a new member to its royal cinematic family.

EW can confirm Poldark star Jack Farthing has joined the cast of the Pablo Larraín-directed film in the role of Prince Charles, who was married to Diana for 25 years from 1981 to 1996.

Spencer Image zoom Credit: Shoebox Films

Farthing's casting was revealed Thursday as the film moved to the United Kingdom for its final stretch of production. The project focuses on a single weekend in the life of Diana (Stewart) as she spends Christmas with the royal family at Norfolk's Sandringham estate, where she made the decision to end her marriage to Charles amid rumors of affairs.

Other cast members appearing in the Jackie director's upcoming biopic include Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner), Sean Harris (Mission: Impossible — Fallout), and Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water).

Academy Award-nominated writer Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) penned the Spencer script, which Larraín is currently directing just over one year ahead of the 25th anniversary of Diana's August 1997 death.

Neon is expected to release Spencer in the fall of 2021. See the film's new image of Stewart above.