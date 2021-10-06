Kristen Stewart on the joys of getting older and learning to find and use her voice

Kristen Stewart has been in the public eye for most of her life, but it's only recently that she says she's learned to find — and use — her voice.

In EW's new Bold School video series, which celebrates Hollywood's female power players (in front of and behind the camera), Stewart attributes getting older to the change. "In terms of finding my voice as somebody who can really engage with the world in a public way — which is a very odd experience and not necessarily something that everyone has to do — every day I get older, and it's a lovely feeling," she tells EW.

"I think there are little moments where you realize now is the time to use the voice. It's not all the time," she says, adding, "I had gotten to know the value of it and the impact of it maybe in the last five years. I've found this sort of ease that I think comes along with getting older."

The 31-year-old actress is currently receiving rave reviews and major Oscar buzz for her upcoming turn as Princess Diana in Spencer (in theaters Nov. 5). With the role, Stewart says she feels like "creatively, it's spring for me." "Recently having played Diana in this movie, this experience has opened me up, and I just feel taller and I took more light into my physicality making this movie than I ever have," she says.

Stewart felt like she embodied the spirit of her character every day on set because she felt like she could carry everyone on her back. "Please, hop on, and I will run us through this, and that is her fully," she explains.

The star adds, "She also is someone who is not afraid to laugh and dance and cry and do it all in public and be messy, but also just be somebody who loves unabashedly. It's such a beautiful feeling — letting yourself lead with light."

For more with Stewart (and her dog!) — including the best advice she's ever gotten, who her role models are, and more — watch the full video above.

