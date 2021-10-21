Kristen Stewart responds to fans dream-casting her as the Joker

It has now been brought to Kristen Stewart's attention that a certain sect of the internet wants her to play DC Comics' Joker in a future Batman movie.

"I mean, I love the energy behind that," the Spencer actress told Variety's Clayton Davis on the Awards Circuit podcast when he broached the subject. "But, dude, it's really been done so well."

Kristen Stewart; the Joker An internet campaign wants Kristen Stewart to play the Joker from DC Comics. | Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images; DC Comics

Many would agree. Heath Ledger posthumously won an Oscar for his performance as the Joker in 2008's The Dark Knight, and more recently Joaquin Phoenix won Best Actor at the 2020 Academy Awards for his starring role in Joker.

"I love that gusto," Stewart remarked of the growing internet campaign. "Let's figure something else out. You know what I mean? I'm totally down to play, like, a freaky, scary person."

The calls for K-Stew to portray the Joker surfaced in a haphazard way, as most things tend to online.

DC fans were discussing the latest trailer for The Batman, which stars Stewart's former Twilight costar and ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. Some theorized that, based on where Batman is at the start of the movie (a few years into his career as the masked vigilante), that perhaps Joker is secretly in the film. That led to another question: If so, who should play the villain?

Stewart's name quickly rose to the top of the list.

But Stewart admitted that she's "not the most stoked I've ever been" at the idea of playing the part, adding, "Let's do something new."

Also, if it's a female Joker we're looking for… well, we have Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn right there under our noses.

The Batman hits theaters March 4, 2022.

