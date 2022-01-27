"You were so nice to me and I had the best time," Stewart recalled of their short time rehearsing on set together.

Nicole Kidman and Kristen Stewart may have started out as a seasoned performer and a young child, respectively — but two decades later, they're both playing on the same professional level. And the two actors, who have been "buds" since first working together in the movie Panic Room (2002), still have the same amount of respect for each other.

"I remember David Fincher saying we have discovered the most incredible, incredible actress," Kidman told Stewart while the two interviewed each other during Variety's Actors on Actors chat.

Stewart, for her part, recalled how even in their short time together, she remembered bonding with Kidman on set.

"We spent a couple of weeks rehearsing and like — I know you," Stewart said. "I was a little guy but — it's an interesting time to meet somebody and have a vivid memory of it because the way that you treat kids, is so telling of you — of anyone. I just felt like I was buds with you and that says so much."

"You were so nice to me and I had the best time. It was a short period of time but I was always like, oh yeah, she's one of my friends," Stewart continued, recalling how Kidman gave her walkie-talkies for Christmas.

Back in 2001, Kidman had to back out of her role in Fincher's film due to a serious knee injury sustained while filming Moulin Rogue. Fincher ended up replacing her with Jodie Foster and while Hollywood sometimes portrays a cutthroat competition when actors have to drop out of roles, Kidman has no hard feelings of having to give up the job, praising Foster for her talent.

PANIC ROOM, Kristen Stewart, Jodie Foster, 2002, (c) Columbia/courtesy Everett Collection Kristen Stewart and Jodie Foster in 'Panic Room.' | Credit: Everett Collection

"Jodie came in and was just brilliant," she said, before commenting on just how full circle both of their careers have come since a decade ago.

"Isn't that crazy?" Kidman asked Stewart. "Here we are, decades later, and you're amazing — Fincher was right, as he always is — and thus we're sitting here and I get to be your bud."

