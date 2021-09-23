The new look at director Pablo Larraín's portrait of the Princess Diana allows viewers to finally hear how Kristen Stewart sounds acting as the icon.

Kristen Stewart finds her voice as Princess Diana in the new Spencer trailer

The outspoken princess finally speaks!

Save for one final moment where Kristen Stewart dramatically utters, "They don't," the recent teaser for the highly-anticipated biopic Spencer only gave a brief look at the actress' transformation into Princess Diana. The film's new trailer however gives a much closer look at the performance many believe will lead to Stewart's first Oscar nomination.

Directed by Jackie filmmaker Pablo Larraín, and written by Steven Knight, the tense movie is set during the tail end of the beloved royal's rocky marriage to Prince Charles (Jack Farthing), with the couple attending the Queen's Sandringham Estate at Christmas.

The trailer conveys how Diana repelled tradition, being late to dinner, and unsure of how to keep up with public appearances as her relationship with Charles was falling apart. On the flip side, it shows the mother of two being an attentive parent to Prince William and Prince Harry despite the stressful atmosphere surrounding their family.

Familiar faces like Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner) and Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water) show up as well, as two palace aides — one opposed to the people's princess, the other her most valued confidante.

Having debuted footage at CinemaCon, and screened at the Toronto International Film Festival recently, Spencer has already become a certified must-watch for this coming awards season.

Watch the full trailer above.

