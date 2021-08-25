Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana faces off with Prince Charles in first Spencer footage

Welcome to the House of Spencer.

The very first footage from Pablo Larraín's Princess Diana biopic Spencer debuted at CinemaCon on Wednesday and EW was there for the sneak peek. The film follows three days in the life of Diana (Kristen Stewart), as she spends Christmas with the royal family at Norfolk's Sandringham estate, and wrestles with the decision to end her marriage to Prince Charles (Jack Farthing) amid rumors of affairs.

In the footage, which has not been released publicly, a nearly unrecognizable Stewart and Farthing square off over a pool table in what is presumably a billiards room on the royal estate. The two, who are separated by the length of the table with a series of perfectly cued all-red balls between them, are immediately at odds and arguing about one of their sons shooting with the family. At one point, she barely contains her anger by banging on the pool table in rage. It's quickly clear that the real issue is not the shooting, but various untruths and resentments between the couple. Charles confronts her about everything from wandering the grounds alone, to how she opens curtains, and possible infidelities are implied. But, at the heart of his issues with her, is her apparent lack of desire to conform to royal standards.

"There's two of everyone," he tells her. "We are given tasks, you have to be able to make your body do things you hate."

"That you hate?" she repeats, nailing Diana's whispery tone of voice and accent.

"Yes, for the good of the country," he says. "For the people, because they don't want us to be people. That's how it is. I'm sorry I thought you knew." The confrontation ends with Charles flicking the eight ball to her, which she picks up and subsequently drops. The final shot is of the lonely eight ball on the floor.

NEON also screened a teaser trailer for the film. Underscored by a piano-based score overlaid with sounds of a children's choir, the trailer features shots of the opulent life surrounding Diana, from the decadent food, to the gorgeous clothes, to the royal family seated at a long dinner table. There are various shots of Diana, who doesn't utter but a few words in the trailer, looking miserable as she spins, dances, and runs from her troubles on the Sandringham estate.

And, ahead of the NEON presentation, the distributor also released the film's poster, which you can view below.

Spencer Credit: Neon

Other cast members in the film include Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner), Sean Harris (Mission: Impossible — Fallout), and Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water).

Spencer hits theaters on Nov. 5.