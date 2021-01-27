Kristen Stewart debuts as Princess Diana in first look at Pablo Larraín's Spencer

See Stewart embody the Princess of Wales in the new movie from the director of Jackie.

There's a new Princess Diana on the scene. Last year was all about Emma Corrin's royal performance in Netflix's The Crown. This year, it's about Kristen Stewart, who debuts as the Princess of Wales in a first-look photo from Spencer, the film directed by Jackie filmmaker Pablo Larraín.

Filming has begun on the movie in anticipation of an autumn premiere through Topic Studios and Neon, the latter being the home of 2020's Best Picture winner Parasite. Spencer highlights a single weekend in the life of Princess Diana when she spent a Christmas holiday with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. It's there she decides to leave her marriage to Prince Charles.

"Spencer is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life," Stewart said in a statement. "It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name; Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her."

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Pablo Larraín

Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner), Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), and Sean Harris (Mission: Impossible - Fallout) fill out the main cast. The film is written by Steven Knight (Locke, Peaky Blinders).

A joint statement from the producers — including Larraín, Jonas Dornbach, Janine Jackowski, Juan de Dios Larraín, and Paul Webster — reads, "We are extremely grateful for the support of our distributors worldwide, our partners and funders who have shown tremendous commitment to us in these extraordinary times. With Kristen Stewart, Steven Knight and the rest of our fantastic team both in front and behind the camera we are bringing Spencer to the world. It is an independently produced film made for the big screen about an iconic woman's own declaration of independence. We couldn't be more excited!"

Filming will take place in Germany and the U.K.