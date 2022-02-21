Kirsten Dunst, Tessa Thompson, Jodie Comer, Zazie Beetz, and Simon Rex also channel their inner teen angst for the cover.

Good 4 them: Kristen Stewart, Leslie Odom Jr., Jared Leto, and more stars channeled their inner teenage angst for a performance of Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License" for W magazine's latest Lyrical Improv series.

The stars featured in the fashion magazine's 2022 Best Performances issue put their own spin on Rodrigo's breakout hit, offering varied renditions that included a poetry reading, several regular readings, and an eccentric country cover (Simon Rex, you good?).

Elsewhere, a committed Leto gazes into the camera and recites the climactic chorus, "F---in' love you, babe. F---in' love you." The House of Gucci actor said he felt "like William Shatner" at the end of the video, while Comer added of her rendition, "Ahhhh! That was so bad!"

Jared Leto A committed Jared Leto performs Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License' | Credit: W Magazine/YouTube

Rodrigo released "Drivers License," the debut single from her first studio album Sour, in January 2021. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, nabbing the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star a Best New Artist and Song of the Year award at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, as well as seven nominations at the upcoming 2022 Grammys for Sour.

Watch the star-studded cover of "Drivers License" above.

