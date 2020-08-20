J.C. Chandor in talks to direct Kraven the Hunter Marvel movie for Sony

Sony is adding yet another new project to its ever-widening web of Marvel movies.

Less than a day after news broke that Olivia Wilde will develop and direct a new, Spider-related film, EW has confirmed that J.C. Chandor might be joining Sony's Spider-Verse, too. The Triple Frontier director is in talks to helm a movie about Kraven the Hunter, one of Spider-Man's oldest foes. In the comics, Kraven is a vicious big game hunter named Sergei Kravinoff, and he's also one of the original members of the Sinister Six, Spider-Man's infamous rogues gallery.

Richard Wenk (The Equalizer) is writing the Kraven script, with Matt Tolmach and Avi Arad producing. Deadline first reported the news.

Kraven joins the rapidly growing list of Spidey villains to get their own spinoff movies, as Sony continues to expand its superhero universe based on Marvel Comics characters (separate from the movies with Tom Holland's Spider-Man, who appears in both Sony's standalone films and Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe). Tom Hardy kickstarted the trend as Venom in 2018 (with a sequel, Let There Be Carnage, planned for 2021), and Jared Leto is starring in the upcoming Morbius movie as the titular scientist-slash-vampire.

Chandor is best known for directing 2014's A Most Violent Year and last year's Netflix action-drama Triple Frontier.