Kourtney Kardashian to make film debut in She's All That remake starring Addison Rae

Kourtney Kardashian is making her feature film debut! The reality star will join her friend and TikTok sensation Addison Rae in He's All That, the gender-swapped revamp of 1999's She's All That.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted an Instagram photo of herself reading the film's script on Tuesday night, captioning it "studying @hesallthatmovie."

Rae commented on the post, writing, "worrkkkkkkk❤️." The movie's official Instagram account also shared Kardashian's post on its Story and revealed the character she'll be playing. "Introducing Jessica Miles Torres," it announced.

While this is Kardashian's first film role, she previously played Kassandra Kavanaugh in a 2011 episode of One Life to Live. Earlier this year, she also made a cameo, along with Justin Bieber, in the comedy series Dave.

Rae will star in He's All That as Padget, a character inspired by Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Zack Siler in the original flick. Whereas Zack was a recently dumped jock who makes a bet with his friends that he can make over an "unattractive" nerd into a prom queen, Padget is a popular social media influencer attempting to turn a nerdy guy (Tanner Buchanan) into prom king.

R. Lee Fleming Jr., who wrote the original, is also penning the remake, which will be helmed by Mean Girls director Mark Waters.

He's All That has already made headlines, although not for the best reasons. A popular COVID-19 testing site in Los Angeles nearly closed due to filming on the remake, before uproar from locals led Mayor Eric Garcetti to step in and announce the kiosk would remain open.