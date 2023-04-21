Koko Da Doll, one of the Black transgender women featured in the award-winning Sundance documentary Kokomo City, was shot and killed Tuesday in Atlanta. She was 35.

Atlanta police said they are investigating after responding to a shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW on Tuesday evening. "Upon arrival, officers located a female victim with an apparent gunshot wound," authorities said. "She was not alert, conscious or breathing and pronounced deceased on scene by [the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department]. Homicide investigators responded to the scene and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident."

Authorities added that the Atlanta Police Department "is actively investigating three violent crimes involving transgender women this year. While these individual incidents are not related, we are very aware of the epidemic-level violence that black and brown transgender women face in America." They pledged that "violent crimes are our top priority and our investigators are working hard on each case."

In a statement posted to Instagram on Friday, Kokomo City director D. Smith mourned Koko, whose given name was Rasheeda Williams, as "the latest victim of violence against Black transgender women."

Koko Da Doll at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival Koko Da Doll at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival | Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Smith continued, "I created Kokomo City because I wanted to show the fun, humanized, natural side of Black trans women. I wanted to create images that didn't show the trauma or the statistics of murder of Transgender lives. I wanted to create something fresh and inspiring. I did that. We did that! But here we are again. It's extremely difficult to process Koko's passing, but as a team we are more encouraged now than ever to inspire the world with her story. To show how beautiful and full of life she was. She will inspire generations to come and will never be forgotten."

A breakout hit at this year's Sundance Film Festival, where it won the NEXT Audience Award and NEXT Innovator Award, Kokomo City tells the stories of four Black transgender sex workers in New York and Georgia. It marks the directing debut of Smith, a Grammy-nominated producer, singer, and songwriter.

Magnolia Pictures acquired the film for distribution out of Sundance, calling it "hilarious, revelatory and wildly entertaining," and adding that it "demolishes preconceived notions."

Smith also posted a video on her Instagram story Friday of Koko speaking at the festival about why she participated in the film. "My biggest objective is to make sure that other girls don't have to go through what we went through," she said. "A lot of girls that's coming up now feel like they have to be in sex work — they don't. They don't. We can do anything. We can be music artists, we can be actors, we can be whatever we want to be. I just want to make it possible and make an avenue for other girls to not feel like they have to do that."