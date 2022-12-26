Would you sacrifice your family to save humanity? That's assuming you believe a bunch of crazed home invaders who bust into your house.

Save your family or save the world? Knock at the Cabin trailer answers M. Night Shyamalan mystery

The latest look at M. Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin, based on the cabin-in-the-woods mystery-thriller novel, begins to shed light on this cinematic puzzle box.

The film presents a scenario: a family — two fathers (Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge) and their daughter (Kristen Cui) — are vacationing in a remote cabin in a rural area when they are set upon by a group of home invaders. They claim not to be threatening, but they tie up the parents and present the family with an impossible question.

The new trailer reveals what that question is for anyone who hasn't read Paul G. Tremblay's The Cabin at the End of the World.

"Families throughout history have been chosen to make this decision," says Dave Bautista's Leonard. "Your family must choose to willingly sacrifice one of the three of you to prevent the apocalypse." And no one can leave the cabin until a decision has been made.

Knock at the Cabin Trailer Jonathan Groff and Kristen Cui in 'Knock at the Cabin' | Credit: Universal Pictures/YouTube

It sounds insane, right? Well, in typical Shyamalan fashion, strange things start to happen that might make someone believe this ridiculous ask could be real: television footage of a tidal wave killing hundreds of people on a beach, lightning striking nearby trees, an airplane falling from the sky, something seen lurking in a bright light.

The film reunites Shyamalan with his Servant star Rupert Grint, who appears as one of Leonard's fellow believers alongside actors Nikki Amuka-Bird and Abby Quinn. Knock at the Cabin will arrive in theaters Feb. 3.

To paraphrase Leonard, will you make a choice... to watch the movie?

Check out the trailer in the video above.