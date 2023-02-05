Knock at the Cabin scares up $14.2 million, dethrones Avatar at the box office

M. Night Shyamalan's horror flick debuts at No. 1, while sports comedy 80 for Brady touches down in second place.

Dave Bautista and his band of unhinged apocalyptic saviors have dethroned the Na'vi at the box office.

It also marks Shyamalan's seventh No. 1 film at the box office. "I am pinching myself," the filmmaker tweeted Sunday of the news, before sending love to fellow director and Avatar mastermind James Cameron, whom he called a hero. "Glad to be in theaters with you," Shyamalan said.

The film follows a married couple played by Groff and Aldridge who find themselves and their young daughter (Cui) being held hostage while vacationing at a remote cabin in the woods. Bautista leads the group of home invaders convinced that if the family doesn't choose one of their own to sacrifice, the world will come to an end.

While some immersed themselves in the apocalypse, others embarked on the trip of a lifetime with 80 for Brady, which touched down in second place at the box office. The sports comedy, centered on four lifelong pals (Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, Sally Field) who go on a wild trip to see their football hero Tom Brady play at the 2017 Super Bowl, debuted with a game-winning $12.5 million.

Knock at the Cabin Ben Aldridge, Jonathan Groff, and Kristen Cui in 'Knock at the Cabin' | Credit: Everett Collection

The Avatar sequel still remained in the top five this week in third place, earning $10.8 million more and thus bringing the grand North American total to $636 million. The blockbuster film just last week became the 11th highest grossing domestic film of all time and fourth highest global movie of all time, trailing behind the first Avatar, Avengers: Endgame, and another Cameron epic: Titanic. Another sequel, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, followed in fourth place, earning $7.9 million more for a total of $151 million.

The ARMY showed up this weekend and secured K-pop band BTS the No. 5 spot with the debut of BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas, a special cinematic screening of the group's Yet to Come concert in Busan. It debuted across 1,111 locations to an impressive $5.1 million. Elsewhere, at the global box office, China's The Wandering Earth 2 retained the top spot with a worldwide cume of $501 million.

