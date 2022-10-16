Knives Out ... of the closet: Rian Johnson confirms Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc is 'obviously' queer
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022 movie)
- Movie
Much like the titular knives of the film franchise, Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc is out.
At a press conference at the London Film Festival, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery director Rian Johnson cleared up at least one conundrum: the sexuality of ascot-loving detective Benoit Blanc.
Johnson was asked if a scene in which it appears Blanc has a male live-in lover means that his character is queer, Johnson replied, "Yes, he obviously is."
To queer-eyed viewers, this might not come as too much of a shock. In the first Knives Out, Blanc sounds like a mix between Truman Capote and Foghorn Leghorn — gay icons both — but that was pure subtext. Glass Onion, however, is making it pure text, baby.
Johnson, for one, is very happy for Benoit, and for himself, in the choice of actor who cameos as Blanc's lover. "There's nobody in the world I can imagine in bringing me more joy for Benoit Blanc to be with," Johnson said.
Craig himself added, "No spoilers [but] who wouldn't want to live with that person?"
The all-star cast of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery includes Natasha Lyonne, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom, Jr., and Dave Bautista as various characters, while Hugh Grant, Yo-Yo Ma, and the late Angela Lansbury and Stephen Sondheim are credited as playing themselves.
Meanwhile, Ethan Hawke is also listed among the cast in an uncredited part, but that could be neither here nor there. Or queer.
Audiences will find out for sure when Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery hits theaters Nov. 23 before dropping on Netflix Dec. 23.
Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.
Related content:
Comments