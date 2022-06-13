Director Rian Johnson describes the sequel as "a whole new book, with its own tone, ambition, [and] reason for being."

Mystery solved: Knives Out 2 uncovers 'a whole new book' with official sequel title

Daniel Craig's Detective Benoit Blanc is back on the case.

Knives Out director Rian Johnson took the time on Twitter Monday to (*gasp!*) reveal the official title of his highly anticipated whodunnit sequel.

"Something I love about Agatha Christie is how she never tread water creatively," Johnson began of his mystery genre muse in a Twitter thread. "I think there's a misperception that her books use the same formula over and over, but fans know the opposite is true. It wasn't just settings or murder methods, she was constantly stretching the genre conceptually. Under the umbrella of the whodunnit she wrote spy thrillers, proto-slasher horrors, serial killer hunts, gothic romances, psychological character studies, glam travelogues."

"When I made Knives Out," he continued, "that's what excited me about the prospect of making more mysteries with Daniel as Benoit Blanc — to emulate Christie and have every film be like a whole new book, with its own tone, ambition, reason for being… and (ta dah) title."

That title is Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which is a clue in itself for what Netflix seems to be planning. The phrase "a Knives Out mystery" becomes an easy way to title every installment in a growing Knives Out franchise, beyond this impending sequel. We already know a third movie is in the works.

Glass Onion will arrive sometime this holiday season, according to a teaser video that dropped alongside Johnson's title reveal.

A fresh plot synopsis states, "In the follow-up to Rian Johnson's Knives Out, Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects."

"MUCH MORE TO COME," Johnson finished his Twitter thread.

