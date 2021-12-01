Bring It On (2000)

"We made the movie for nothing," Dunst says of Bring It On. "We were a little Universal movie that no one cared about." Until everyone did. Peyton Reed's comedy, in which Dunst stars as effervescent high-school cheerleading captain Torrance Shipman, went on to become one of the defining teen movies of the early aughts, launching a string of straight-to-video sequels and a whole new millennial lexicon. "Even my friends — who tell me how it is — will be like, 'I'll get the door, Tor,'" the actress says with a laugh. "I never thought that movie would be as big as it is." Making it to the top of the pyramid (or the box office) can have its drawbacks, though; with the visibility of Bring It On, Dunst worried she wouldn't be taken seriously: "It's nice to enjoy these things, but your young self always judges you so hard."