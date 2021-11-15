Kirsten Dunst would love to swing back into the Spider-Verse

We've got past Spider-Man baddies returning to the big screen. Why not a previous Mary Jane?

Kirsten Dunst, a three-peat Peter Parker love interest, says she's game to revisit the Spiderverse.

"I would do it. Why not? That would be fun," she told Variety.

Dunst, 39, played the literal girl next door opposite Tobey Maguire in the Sam Raimi superhero trilogy of Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004), and Spider-Man 3 (2007).

"I would never say no to something like that," Dunst said. "I'd be old MJ at this point with little Spidey babies."

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the current occupants of the Peter Parker and Mary Jane roles, with the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home marking their third joint appearance in the MCU. They previously joined forces onscreen in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019).

Spider-Man (2002)Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst Credit: Zade Rosenthal/Columbia Pictures

Dunst may have been speaking in hypotheticals, but Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) and Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) — both villains her character faced off against — will appear in No Way Home.

Other past villains turning up are Jamie Foxx as Electro, Thomas Haden Church as Sandman, and Rhys Ifans as Lizard. And don't worry; J.K. Simmons is back as J. Jonah Jameson.

The rogue's gallery comes courtesy of Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, who unleashes the multiverse after Peter asks his friendly neighborhood sorcerer to make the world forget that his secret identity was revealed.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on Dec. 17.