America in the middle of the 20th century is a setting seemingly tailor-made for Dunst. The wardrobe suits her, and the perpetual tension she brings to the screen — between her character’s own desires and the expectations of the world in which she finds herself — is already written into every woman in the ’40s, ’50s, ’60s (…’70s, ’80s, ’90s, ’00s…). Which is maybe why her role in Mona Lisa Smile isn’t quite so piercing as her other films; she thrives most in settings where her particular pain is hers alone.

