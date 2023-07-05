Can you find the wolves in this picture?

Leonardo DiCaprio is thrown to the wolves in Killers of the Flower Moon trailer

Killers of the Flower Moon Show More About Killers of the Flower Moon type Movie

Legendary director Martin Scorsese returns with the highly anticipated thriller, starring his two muses, Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, together for the first time in one of his projects.

Since 1973's Mean Streets, the director has found inspiration and collaboration in De Niro. But beginning with 2002's Gangs of New York, he found another acting partner in DiCaprio. Now, the two are facing off against each other in Killers of the Flower Moon as uncle and nephew.

The first teaser trailer dropped back in May, but at last, Apple Original Films, has debuted a more in-depth look at the film.

Based on David Grann's true-crime saga of the same name, Killers of the Flower Moon recounts the murders of wealthy Osage people in 1920s Oklahoma. After discovering oil deposits on their land, the Osage tribe is harassed by their white neighbors, who ultimately murder more than 60 members of the tribe in an attempt to seize their wealth. The film is also, in part, an account of the early days of the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

JaNae Collins, Lily Gladstone, Cara Jade Myers and Jillian Dion in "Killers of the Flower Moon," coming soon to Apple TV+ Lily Gladstone in 'Killers of the Flower Moon' | Credit: Apple TV+

DiCaprio stars as Oklahoma resident Ernest Burkhart, who married Osage woman Mollie (Lily Gladstone) after an unlikely romance. The two find their way of life threatened as the greed of their white neighbors, including Burkhart's uncle Bill Hale (De Niro), closes in on them. When members of the tribe are murdered, the fledgling FBI sends Tom White (Jesse Plemons) to investigate the complicated drama at play.

Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons in "Killers of the Flower Moon," coming soon to Apple TV+ Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons in 'Killers of the Flower Moon' | Credit: Apple TV+

Back in April, Scorsese appeared at CinemaCon in Las Vegas to debut some of the first images of the film. "I couldn't have made this picture without collaborators who are remarkable and were totally dedicated to bringing this story to life on an epic scale," said the director. "So, I needed actors who were really brave enough to play very complicated central characters, extremely complicated, and I turned to a remarkable young actress named Lily Gladstone, [and] a few guys I've worked with on a few other occasions."

Killers of the Flower Moon opens in select theaters Oct. 6 before expanding on Oct. 20, and then streaming worldwide on Apple TV+ (date to be announced later). Watch the trailer above.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: