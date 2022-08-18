Killer Klowns From Outer Space return in bloody short film for Halloween Horror Nights

Lace up your size 17 shoes and frill that ruff around your neck, because the Killer Klowns From Outer Space are back.

In a new short film released by Universal Studios in anticipation of an upcoming Klown-themed experience at Halloween Horror Nights, the extraterrestrial circus returns once again to wreak havoc on Earth. This time, their victims are a group of jocks who pull into a gas station late at night. As they wait for a friend, a klown sneaks up on their car and shrinks it with a ray gun before stepping on it, creating a surprisingly bloody splat.

The end of the clip reveals that Universal Studios will launch a new Killer Klowns From Outer Space maze experience inspired by the 1988 cult classic this fall. In the attraction, visitors will have to navigate their way out of a demented funhouse filled with murderous alien klowns.

Other attractions this Halloween season include experiences based on Blumhouse movies, classic monsters from Universal films, Halloween, and another all-new attraction, After Hours Nightmare, created by the Weeknd.

If the Killer Klowns maze is anything like the movies, expect tons of cotton candy, carnival-themed decor, and an army of clowns so horrifying they make Pennywise look like a genuine children's performer.

Check out the full Killer Klowns From Outer Space short film above. Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios runs from Sept. 8 - Oct. 31.