Quentin Tarantino is still dreaming of Kill Bill: Vol. 3.

The director and various cast members of the prior two films have spoken about the potential for a third movie over the years and what exactly that would entail. This week, Tarantino addressed it again and offered some stellar dream-casting.

If the filmmaker were to ever move ahead with Vol. 3, he said it would be "f---ing exciting" to have Uma Thurman return as the Bride alongside Thurman's daughter Maya Hawke as the Bride's grown-up kid.

"I think it's just revisiting the characters 20 years later and just imagining the Bride and her daughter, Bebe, having 20 years of peace, and then that peace is shattered," Tarantino mentioned on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

"And now the Bride and Bebe are on the run and just the idea of being able to cast Uma and cast her daughter Maya in the thing would be f---ing exciting," he added.

What would be the thing to shatter this mother-daughter peace? Tarantino and Vivica A. Fox already shared their ideas.

Fox appeared in Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 as Vernita Green, a member of the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad who all turned on their fellow assassin Beatrix Kiddo, a.k.a. the Bride, when she tried to leave and start a normal life with her unborn baby. Beatrix, waking from a coma years later to find herself childless, kills Vernita in front of her daughter, who she says is welcome to seek her out if she's still "raw about it" later in life.

"The star will be Vernita Green's daughter, Nikki," Tarantino told EW in 2004 when musing about what Vol. 3 could look like. "I've already got the whole mythology: Sofie Fatale [Julie Dreyfus] will get all of Bill's money. She'll raise Nikki, who'll take on the Bride. Nikki deserves her revenge every bit as much as the Bride deserved hers."

In a 2020 interview with NME, Fox threw out Zendaya's name to play Nikki. "How hot would that be?" she said. "And that would probably greenlight this project. Because her and Uma are both very tall, and it would just be kick-butt, and I love her."

Hawke previously appeared in Tarantino's Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood as a "flowerchild," but she found her footing as an actress on Stranger Things, which is currently in production on season 4. She'll also appear in Netflix's Fear Street Part 1: 1994 and Strangers.

Never say never, but as of right now this all just lives rent-free in our brains.

Tarantino dropped another hint this month on the Pure Cinema Podcast that he could be retiring from filmmaking soon. He and Thurman have also had a rocky relationship.

The actress had told The New York Times in a 2018 interview that Tarantino pressured her into operating a car, which she had been warned was unstable. She said she eventually suffered an injury when she crashed the car. Tarantino called the crash "one of the biggest regrets of [his] life" and that "a trust was broken" between them.

Thurman later told EW that she forgave Tarantino and that "if he wrote a great part" she would work with him again. "I understand him and if he wrote a great part and we were both in the right place about it, that would be something else," she said.