The actress posted on Instagram that though she was cut from a majority of the movie, at least she got to work with her leading man, Ari'el Stachel.

Kiki Layne not worried about being cut from 'most of' Don't Worry Darling: 'thriving in real life'

After a whirlwind press tour that left a path of destruction and aspersions in its wake, Don't Worry Darling finally made it into theaters — and it's a hit, sort of!

One of the film's stars, KiKi Layne — known for If Beale Street Could Talk, Coming 2 America, and The Old Guard — took a swipe at DWD on social media about her presence, or lack thereof, on-screen.

"The best thing about #DontWorryDarling is that I was lucky enough to meet @arielstachel," Layne wrote on Instagram. "They cut us from most of the movie, but we thriving in real life. Love you Ari ❤️❤️❤️❤️#GotMyCheck #GotMyMan #EverythingHappensforaReason."

Don't Worry Darling Kiki Layne KiKi Layne in 'Don't Worry Darling.' Layne claims she was cut from 'most of the movie.' | Credit: MERRICK MORTON/WARNER BROS

Layne shared a few photos with Stachel, a 2018 Tony-winner for The Band's Visit, who commented, "My love. You are a queen and your talent shines so bright. I was thirsty then and I'm thirsty now." Stachel had also voiced a similar complaint on TikTok, highlighting tweets that noted he was basically a "glorified extra" in the movie.

Layne's co-star Gemma Chan, one of the few other actors of color in the film, also commented on her post with a heart emoji.

Reps for Warner Bros. and director Olivia Wilde did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

It's intimated in the trailers for Don't Worry Darling that Layne's character Margaret Watkins, one of Alice Chambers' (Florence Pugh) gal pals, doesn't make it to the end — she's pictured standing on a roof before Alice turns away in horror.

Of course, Don't Worry Darling has been plagued by any number of publicity nightmares, from rumors of a Ryan Murphy-level feud between Pugh and Wilde, to conflicting reports over the dismissal of Shia LaBeouf, and even allegations that star Harry Styles, who's dating Wilde, spat on co-star Chris Pine during the Venice Film Festival.

Despite all the BTS drama, Wilde's sophomore directorial effort opened to a decent $19 million domestically at the box office, $30 million worldwide, against its $35 million budget.

