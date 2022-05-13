5 kids flicks perfect for summer vacation
Sun's out, fun's out! EW's 2022 Summer Preview has dozens of exclusive looks at the most anticipated TV shows, movies, books, and music of entertainment's hottest season. Continue to visit ew.com throughout the week for more previews of what you'll be watching, reading, and listening to in the months to come.
With the upcoming releases of a Toy Story prequel, Lightyear, a Jurassic Park legacy cast reunion in Jurassic World: Dominion, and even the A24 indie Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, kids are in for a treat, with a wider variety of film choices than they've had for the past two pandemic-affected summers. Here are five more movies that should appeal to the kids in your life.
Related Items
Chip N' Dale: Rescue Rangers (May 20, Disney+)
When some crimes go slipping through the cracks, who's going to pick up the slack but Chip N' Dale? The classic cartoon chipmunks get a live-action makeover in this glossy Disney+ comedy featuring former SNL stars John Mulaney as Chip and Andy Samberg as Dale. In a plot that's a cross between Who Framed Roger Rabbit (who makes an appearance) and 2011's The Muppets, the Rescue Rangers reunite after 30 years when toons start disappearing, including their former co-star Gadget. With co-stars including Seth Rogen, Will Arnett, J.K. Simmons, Kiki Layne and Keegan-Michael Key, there should be something to keep most kids — and maybe even a few adults — entertained.
Who is it for?
While some of the jokes might fly over the heads of the littlest ones, Chip N' Dale: Rescue Rangers is appropriate for most ages, including those parents who can still sing the cartoon's original theme song (raises hand).
The Bob's Burgers Movie (May 27, in theaters)
While Bob Belcher and his family have conquered many obstacles in their long-running FOX cartoon, they face their biggest challenge yet in The Bob's Burgers Movie, when an enormous sinkhole erupts in front of their always struggling burger joint. Bob (H. Jon Benjamin), Linda (John Roberts), Tina (Dan Mintz), Gene (Eugene Mirman), and young chaos agent Louise (Kristen Schaal) endeavor to save the restaurant with their typical blend of comic mayhem, trademark songs, and more burger puns than Bob can shake a spatula at.
Who is it for?
The film is rated PG-13 so it might not be appropriate for the smallest Bob's Burgers fans in your house, but should be a hit for anyone preteen or older.
Minions: The Rise of Gru (July 1, in theaters)
Those Twinkie-shaped mischief-makers return in the sequel to their 2015 solo outing, this time telling the origin story of how Despicable Me's villain Gru became, well, so despicable. Voiced again by Steve Carell, the 12-year-old Gru already has big supervillain plans, but after crossing an infamous gang of villains named the Vicious 6, he goes on the lam with his Minions. As with the other entries in the franchise, kids can expect plenty of cartoon slapstick and general silliness as Gru and the Minions wreak havoc on new adversaries.
Who is it for?
As any parent can attest, the Minions' comic mayhem is impossible for little kids to resist, but older kids and preteens will probably find something to make them giggle as well.
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (July 15, in theaters)
An animated take on Mel Brooks' comedy classic Blazing Saddles, Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank stars Michael Cera as Hank, a hound dog training to be samurai with a no-nonsense cat mentor played by Samuel L. Jackson. Unfortunately, Hank must defend a town full of cats from Ricky Gervais' evil villain, but the cats aren't so thrilled because, you know, dogs and cats living together, mass hysteria, and all that.
Who is it for?
Kids who found Kung Fu Panda uproarious should enjoy this raucous adventure, while parents will be amused by Jackson's always-sharp delivery and Cera's deadpan wit.
DC League of Super-Pets (July 29, in theaters)
Almost every Justice League member has had their own comic pet (remember Wonder Woman's kangaroo, Jumpa?), but DC League of Super-Pets centers around Krypto, Superman's loyal super-powered dog. Voiced by the mighty Dwayne Johnson, Krypto must convince a ragtag band of newly empowered pets to save the day when the Man of Steel (John Krasinski) gets kidnapped. With Keanu Reeves doing an inspired take on the Caped Crusader and Kevin Hart as Ace, his temperamental Great Dane, expect lots of laughs as Kate McKinnon, Diego Luna, Natasha Lyonne, Marc Maron, and Vanessa Bayer round out the vocal cast.
Who is it for?
Talking pets plus superheroes means wide kids appeal, but this one should really hit the spot if your child already enjoys other DC cartoons like the Lego Batman Movie, Teen Titans Go!, and DC Super Hero Girls.
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content:
Comments