5 kids flicks perfect for summer vacation

Chip N' Dale: Rescue Rangers (May 20, Disney+)

When some crimes go slipping through the cracks, who's going to pick up the slack but Chip N' Dale? The classic cartoon chipmunks get a live-action makeover in this glossy Disney+ comedy featuring former SNL stars John Mulaney as Chip and Andy Samberg as Dale. In a plot that's a cross between Who Framed Roger Rabbit (who makes an appearance) and 2011's The Muppets, the Rescue Rangers reunite after 30 years when toons start disappearing, including their former co-star Gadget. With co-stars including Seth Rogen, Will Arnett, J.K. Simmons, Kiki Layne and Keegan-Michael Key, there should be something to keep most kids — and maybe even a few adults — entertained.

Who is it for?

While some of the jokes might fly over the heads of the littlest ones, Chip N' Dale: Rescue Rangers is appropriate for most ages, including those parents who can still sing the cartoon's original theme song (raises hand).