EW has confirmed the actor was removed from the project and that a replacement will be announced soon.

Kevin Spacey is set to be replaced in one of his first movie projects amid multiple sexual assault allegations that have been made against him since 2017.

The 62-year-old actor was previously set to appear in director Péter Soós' upcoming historical drama 12:42: Gateway to the West, though a representative for Galloping Entertainment handling the film's sales confirmed to EW that the performer is no longer involved in it.

"I can indeed confirmed that Kevin Spacey has been removed from the project," Galloping Entertainment's Carlos Alperin told EW through email. "We'll soon announce who will replace him."

A legal representative for Spacey did not immediately respond to EW's request for confirmation, though Spacey reportedly pleaded not guilty to the U.K. charges last week, with a trial set for June 2023.

Variety broke the news about Spacey's exit from the project, which would've starred the actor as a Hungarian holy man attempting to halt a European invasion led by Genghis Khan.

The report arrived after Spacey was charged in May with new counts of sexual assault against several men in the United Kingdom. The assaults allegedly occurred between 2005 and 2013.

Actor Anthony Rapp first accused Spacey of making unwanted sexual advances on him when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26. Throughout the accusations from more than a dozen people, Spacey maintained his innocence, later apologizing to Rapp but noting that he did not remember the encounter.

Spacey is still lined up to appear in other projects, including Louis Nero's The Man Who Drew God, with the producer telling EW he wasn't concerned about the allegations against the actor.

"In Italy, we don't know details on everything, so we don't speak about what we don't know about," Nero said. "I cannot speak about these things. I only know that Kevin is a great actor. That was my concern, and no more than that."

Producers for Peter Five Eight — another new, Spacey-starring film — also previously told EW through email that they supported the actor.

"While it's unfortunate that increased negative press is timed with Kevin returning to work, it's also to be expected," they wrote in a statement. "There are those who wish for him not to act, but they are outnumbered by fans worldwide who await an artist they have enjoyed for decades returning to the screen. The production has no knowledge or comment on the various swirling allegations, and believe it's a matter for the courts to determine validity if it exists. Peter Five Eight is a film for fans who care more for the art than the scandal."

