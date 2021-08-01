Kevin Smith marks 51st birthday by kicking off filming of Clerks 3

"It's been an excellent first half century. Thank you all," Smith said.

Kevin Smith is going to be having a very happy 51st birthday.

The writer/director will celebrate the occasion by kicking off filming the third installment of his 1994 classic, Clerks.

"Today is my last day of being 50. Tomorrow I turn 51 and we start shooting Clerks 3," Smith said in a Twitter video posted Sunday morning.

He revealed his birthday is memorable for many reasons -- including how he previously celebrated his 21st -- seeing a film that would change his life.

"It's also another anniversary. Tomorrow is the 30th anniversary of the night I [saw Richard Linklater's] Slacker and decided to become a filmmaker," Smith said. "It's been an excellent first half century. Thank you all."

In the fall of 2019, Smith revealed he was making a third installment of his 1994 film (which had a 2006 sequel).

"It'll be a movie that concludes a saga," Smith wrote in an Instagram post. "It'll be a movie about how you're never too old to completely change your life. It'll be a movie about how a decades-spanning friendship finally confronts the future. It'll be a movie that brings us back to the beginning — a return to the cradle of civilization in the great state of New Jersey. It'll be a movie that stars Jeff and Brian O'Halloran, with me and [Jason Mewes] in supporting roles. And it'll be a movie called Clerks III! To be great is to go on. To go on is to go far. To go far is to return. And we're all gonna return to the scene of the crime! This won't be the old script we almost made a few years back: this is a completely new screenplay that I just started writing last night!"

The plot of the film has connections to Smith's own life. The writer/director told The Wrap in 2019, the film will follow Randal (Jeff Anderson) deciding to make a very special movie after a brush with death.

"Randal has a heart attack, decides that he came so close to death, and his life has meant nothing, there's nobody to memorialize him, he has no family or anything like that," Smith, who revealed his own heart attack in 2018, said. "He comes to the conclusion at mid-life, having almost died, having worked in a movie store his whole life and watched other people's movies, he tells Dante [Brian O'Halloran], I think we need to make a movie. So Dante and Randal make Clerks. That's the story of Clerks 3."