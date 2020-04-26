Kevin Smith finished writing sequel to Mallrats during quarantine

Image zoom Everett Collection

Kevin Smith is being productive while quarantined during the coronavirus pandemic.

The director announced on Friday that he's completed "a funny first draft" of Twilight of the Mallrats, a sequel to his 1995 comedy Mallrats. He shared via social media which characters will be coming back and teased a bit of what fans can expect from the sequel.

"Thanks in part to the #Quarantine, I finally finished a funny first draft of 'TWILIGHT OF THE MALLRATS'! 25 years after the original, Brodie Bruce will be back for an unnecessary sequel set against the Mallpocalypse," he wrote on Instagram. "Rene, Willam, Gwen, Brandy, T.S., Trish, Mr. Svenning, LaFours, and the rebooted @jayandsilentbob are the returning ‘Rats in an Askewniverse imagining about what happens when the sidewalk sales end, and 'happily ever after' is easier to say than live!"

The cult classic original tells the story of best friends T.S. Quint (Jeremy London) and Brodie (Jason Lee) who head to the Eden Prairie Mall after their respective girlfriends dump them. T.S.'s ex Brandi (Claire Forlani) is there participating in a dating game show Truth or Date and the guys have every intention of ruining her moment. Brodie's ex Rene (Shannen Doherty) also moved on quickly, she's dating Shannon (Ben Affleck), a sleazy clothing store manager. Hilarity and general mayhem ensue.

Smith recently confirmed via a Focus Features livestream that Ethan Suplee and Sven-Ole Thorsen would also be coming back. Although Smith admits it'll be months before he could begin work on the project, he promises "the story moves like a brakeless bullet train!"

