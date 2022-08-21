Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes have a Clerks reunion at Ben Affleck's wedding to Jennifer Lopez

Jay and Silent Bob got all dressed up to celebrate a special event.

Clerks stars Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes reunited at costar Ben Affleck's wedding to Jennifer Lopez in Georgia on Saturday. Smith donned a more formal version of his signature look (backwards baseball cap and shorts) to adhere to the all-white color scheme alongside his spiffy costar and their respective wives, per an Instagram photo Smith shared from the festivities.

Smith and the couple go way back: The filmmaker directed Affleck and Lopez in the 2004 rom-com Jersey Girl. Last year, Smith even maintained that he's actually the mastermind behind the Bennifer moniker. "'Bennifer' is trending," Smith tweeted. "It's a name I first gave the kids during Jersey Girl pre-production, before the world found out they were dating. I'd later drop the name in an interview with the @nytimes. Shortly thereafter, it appeared in the article and then entered the vernacular."

Affleck has appeared in many of Smith's films, including his directorial debut Clerks, in which he also starred as the Silent Bob to Mewes' Jay. Affleck's various roles in the View Askewniverse span Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Clerks II, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, and the upcoming Clerks III.

Ben Affleck Movies Ben Affleck, Jason Mewes, and Kevin Smith in 'Clerks' spin-off 'Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back' | Credit: Everett Collection

Out Sept. 13, Clerks III will follow Smith's return to the Quick Stop convenience store for a sequel inspired by the heart attack he suffered in 2018. After video store clerk Randal (Jeff Anderson) suffers a massive heart attack, "he laments that he's wasted his life watching movies and never thought about making one himself," Smith teased to EW last month.

Randal and Dante (Brian O'Halloran) then decide to make their own version of Clerks, "a black-and-white movie called Inconvenience," Smith said, describing the sequel as "incredibly meta." The cast includes Mewes, Trevor Fehrman, Rosario Dawson, and Affleck. Smith remained tightlipped about his longtime collaborator's role in the film.

"In order to keep the integrity of the original universe together, there was no real place to put a zillion cameos," Smith said. "However, Dante and Randal at one point try to cast the movie, and that's where I called up every famous person I knew and had them do a line. So yes, you do see Ben Affleck in Clerks III, just not at the Quick Stop."

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.