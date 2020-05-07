Kevin James is armed and extremely dangerous in trailer for thriller Becky

Kevin James has made a career out of playing lovable schlubs. But the star of The King of Queens and Paul Blart: Mall Cop portrays a very different — and, seemingly, much more evil — character in the thriller Becky.

The movie stars young actress Lulu Wilson from Annabelle: Creation and The Haunting of Hill House as the rebellious Becky who is brought to a weekend getaway at a lake house by her father Jeff (Joel McHale of Community fame) in an effort to try to reconnect. The trip immediately takes a turn for the worse when a group of convicts on the run, led by the merciless Dominick (James), suddenly invade the lake house.

Yikes, yikes, and thrice yikes!

Becky is directed by Cary Murnion and Jonathan Milott, who were responsible for 2017's underseen what-if-the-southern-states-invaded-New-York? action-thriller Bushwick, and is written by Nick Morris and Ruckus Skye & Lane Skye. The movie costars Amanda Brugel and Robert Maillet.

Quiver Distribution is releasing Becky on VOD and Digital, June 5.

Exclusively watch the movie's trailer above.

