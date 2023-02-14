The Marvel president says writers are ‘putting pen to paper’ for the next Peter Parker story

Kevin Feige teases Tom Holland's next Spider-Man appearance: 'We have big ideas for that'

We haven't seen the last of Tom Holland's Spider-Man.

Marvel Studios has laid out its release schedule for the next several years, teasing Phases 5, 6, and beyond. But there's one notable hero who's missing from the official release schedule: Tom Holland's Spider-Man, who last appeared in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In an exclusive interview with EW, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige opened up about the future of Holland's Spider-Man, revealing that a new Spidey story is officially in the works.

"All I will say is that we have the story," Feige told EW. "We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now."

Spider-man No Way Home Tom Holland as Peter Parker in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' | Credit: Matt Kennedy/Columbia Pictures

It remains to be seen what that story will be exactly. (A solo Spidey film? A role in an Avengers movie?) But Peter's return should come as no surprise: No Way Home was a massive hit, shattering pandemic box office records and raking in more than $1.9 billion worldwide. It also marked the return of former Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Sony and Disney's Marvel Studios essentially share custody of Holland's Spider-Man, with Feige serving as a producer on Sony's solo Spider-Man films. Franchise producer Amy Pascal previously revealed that a new trilogy was in the works, which would once again focus on Holland's version of Peter Parker.

But last year, Holland himself said that any plans were still in the early days. "We've had conversations about the potential future of Spider-Man, but at the moment, they are conversations," Holland told EW in February 2022. "We don't know what the future looks like."

