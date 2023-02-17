Kevin Feige teases The Marvels team-up, compares it to the first Avengers

Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani unite for the Captain Marvel sequel, which just moved from July to November 2023.

Earlier this week, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige opened up about the upcoming film The Marvels, teasing the highly anticipated trio of Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Ms. Marvel. Now, fans are going to have to wait a little longer for that team-up.

Disney announced Friday that The Marvels is moving from summer to fall, with a new release date of Nov. 10, 2023. Directed by Candyman's Nia DaCosta, the sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel follows Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan.

In an exclusive interview with EW, Feige opened up about the chemistry between Larson, Parris, and Vellani, teasing that the film is packed with "fun cosmic elements."

"There's something immensely powerful about seeing Monica and Kamala and Carol together in a frame," Feige explains. "To me, it's only akin to the first Avengers movie and seeing the six of them together in a frame. It's chill-inducing. They're so great together, and they all have different histories with another."

CAPTAIN MARVEL, MS. MARVEL, WANDAVISION Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau | Credit: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios; Marvel Studios (2)

The Marvels is technically a direct sequel to Captain Marvel, but it weaves in stories from throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including the Disney+ series WandaVision and Ms. Marvel. When asked about some of Marvel's Phase 4 projects, Feige highlighted Ms. Marvel as a standout, saying he was particularly "proud" of that show and calling Kamala Khan "a great new character in the pantheon."

"I also know — and this is a spoiler — she essentially steals The Marvels," he added.

The three heroes have yet to appear on screen together, but as Feige teased, they're all connected in various ways. As revealed in Captain Marvel, Carol is longtime friends with Monica's mother Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch), and she met Monica as a young girl. Meanwhile, the teenage Kamala grew up idolizing Carol, plastering her childhood bedroom with posters and fan art.

"The great thing about Kamala in her show, and now in this movie, is that she's not unlike Tom Holland's Peter Parker in Civil War," Feige added. "She can't believe she's with these other heroes and can't believe that she finds herself in these places. And that's fun because we want to be that. I want to be that."

Marvel also shared the film's first poster, complete with a new tagline: "Higher. Further. Faster. Together."

For more from Feige, read EW's full interview here.