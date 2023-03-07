Kevin Feige and Patty Jenkins' Star Wars movies are reportedly dead

Kevin Feige and Patty Jenkins won't be heading to a galaxy far, far away anytime soon.

It's been several years since news broke that Marvel mastermind Feige and Wonder Woman director Jenkins were each developing new films set in the Star Wars galaxy. Since then, however, details have been scarce, as Lucasfilm has focused on TV projects like The Mandalorian and Andor.

Now, a new report suggests that both films have been shelved. According to Variety, both Jenkins' film and Feige's film are no longer in active development.

A representative for Disney did not respond to EW's request for comment.

The reports that Jenkins and Feige's films are being put on hold shouldn't come as a huge surprise: Feige has plenty on his plate as he's building the next phase of Marvel stories, while Jenkins has also turned her attention to other projects.

Kevin Feige and Patty Jenkins Kevin Feige and Patty Jenkins | Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Back in December 2020, Disney announced that Jenkins would be directing the film Rogue Squadron, an intergalactic adventure focusing on a "new generation of starfighter pilots." As for Feige's film, it didn't have a title but was expected to be written by Michael Waldron, who worked on Marvel's Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Meanwhile, Lucasfilm appears to be forging ahead with a planned Star Wars film from Taika Waititi. Per Variety, the director is also expected to act in his film, similar to his on-screen appearances in Thor: Ragnarok and the Oscar-winning Jojo Rabbit.

That's not the only rumored Star Wars movie, either. There's also an alleged film written by Lost mastermind Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson, which would be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Ms. Marvel). The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson has also said that he's committed to making his previously announced Star Wars trilogy, even though he has been busy with his new show Poker Face and the Knives Out films.

As for any other planned projects? Star Wars fans can safely expect some new announcements in early April, when the Star Wars Celebration fan convention takes over London.

