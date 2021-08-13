Kevin Costner threw out the first pitch at the Field of Dreams baseball game

The one constant through all the years has been baseball.

With a year's delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that iconic line as spoken by James Earl Jones also proved true for the long-anticipated MLB Field of Dreams game, which finally took place on Thursday in Dyersville, Iowa near where the classic 1989 film was made.

A temporary stadium was built next to the site where the field was built for the movie, and the Yankees and Red Sox faced off in a ballpark that holds about 8,000 people. Many nods to the film were threaded throughout the evening, but the star of the film, Kevin Costner, kicked things off by throwing out the first pitch.

Just like what happens to Ray Kinsella in the film, Costner was also followed out of the cornfield by the players from both teams, sporting throwback uniforms. The moment was accompanied by the Field of Dreams score, making it seem as if the players had appeared almost by magic.

"I felt like it was perfect," Costner said of the stadium and the moment while appearing on FOX Sports. "I had an interesting moment in my life because I had a very, very good friend who's an architect and when they announced the game was going to happen, he says, 'Are you going?' and I said, 'Yeah, the phone call hasn't come yet, but I think I'm going.' And he said, 'I designed it.' I said, 'You're a pretty good friend, two years and you didn't tell me?' But still, you want something to over-deliver and this absolutely has."

Excuse us while we wipe a tear from our eye and go have a catch.