Kevin Costner reflects on his biggest roles, from Field of Dreams to Yellowstone

This classic tale of friendship and loss was meant to be Costner’s big break, but his scenes were cut from the final film, except for isolated close-ups of his body in the opening montage. But the film still made a huge impact: “We rehearsed for a month,” Costner recalls. “Literally 30 days. That really formed how I go about my profession. All the other actors were very, very experienced. I absorbed everything about how the set was conducted and the process.”

Writer-director Lawrence Kasdan has vowed that Costner’s scenes will never see the light of day, and the actor agrees with the decision. “His vision trumps people’s curiosity,” Costner says. “It would only be judged. That movie stands so tall and has such resonance — he labored over that once, he doesn’t need to labor over it again.”