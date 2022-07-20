Co-star Theo Germaine says the character played by the Footloose actor "is very friendly at the beginning of the film and gets scarier as the film goes on."

A masked maniac is stalking the inhabitants of a gay conversion therapy camp in They/Them (out August 5), the directorial debut from Gladiator and The Aviator screenwriter John Logan. The slasher film stars Theo Germaine whose own credits include Netflix's The Politician.

"I play a character named Jordan, a 17-year-old non-binary trans person who has gone to this conversion camp," they say. "They don't have a very positive relationship with their family, and they're out, and they're like, this is who I am. They want to legally emancipate themselves, and they make a deal with their parents, which is that they go to this conversion camp for a week, and if it doesn't work, their parents will get out of the way and make it easy for them to separate."

THEY/THEM -- Pictured: (l-r) Carrie Preston as Cora Whistler, Anna Chlumsky as Molly, Boone Platt as Zane, Kevin Bacon as Owen Whistler -- (Photo by: Josh Stringer/Blumhouse) Kevin Bacon in 'They/Them' | Credit: Josh Stringer/Blumhouse/Peackock

In addition to the masked killer, the camp's residents have to deal with the establishment's owner, Owen Whistler, who is played by Kevin Bacon.

"This character, as played by Kevin, is very friendly at the beginning of the film," says Germaine. "He gets very creepy and scarier as the film goes on. I think he represents the way that conversion therapy conditions you and tricks you and breaks your defenses down in order to try and get through to you to change who you are. He's kind of the embodiment of that idea in this film."

THEY/THEM -- Pictured: (l-r) Theo Germaine as Jordan, Austin Crute as Toby -- (Photo by: Josh Stringer/Blumhouse) Theo Germaine in 'They/Them' | Credit: Josh Stringer/Blumhouse/Peacock

Bacon, of course, has a long history with the horror genre.

"His first horror film was Friday the 13th," says Germaine, appreciably awed. "It's really cool to have him working on this role and coming back to some kind of summer camp for a slasher film after so many years."

The movie's cast also includes Veep's Anna Chlumsky, Quei Tann, Anna Lore, and Darwin Del Fabro.

They/Them premieres on Peacock August 5.

Exclusively watch the film's trailer below.

