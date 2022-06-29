Lose your blues and watch Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick do the viral Footloose dance

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are dancing their way to TikTok stardom.

The longtime couple decided to get in on the recent "Footloose drop" trend on the platform by recreating a key sequence from the actor's beloved 1984 film.

Bacon posted a video to Instagram on Tuesday showing off their take. Set to the movie's title track by Kenny Loggins, the challenge tasks one participant with holding the other by their arm and leg before they groove to the song's catchy beat.

Bacon joked that while he'd forgotten some of the moves, he gave it his best shot.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick | Credit: Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images

"I don't remember this being part of the original #Footloose choreography," he captioned his post, "but figured we'd give it a spin."

Thankfully, the pair, who have been married since 1988, pulled it off effortlessly, celebrating with a high five at the end.

FOOTLOOSE, Lori Singer, Kevin Bacon Lori Singer and Kevin Bacon in 'Footloose' | Credit: Everett Collection

Bacon previously revisited his Footloose experience for a 2014 sketch on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He later admitted he had to track down the film in order to jog his memory.

"I had to go and rent the movie on Netflix, literally," he said. "I didn't have the movie. I was really overwhelmed."

Footloose follows teenager Ren McCormack (Bacon), who moves to Bomont, a rural Southwestern town where dancing and rock & roll have been outlawed, and helps residents rebel and find their love of smooth moves again.

Lose your blues and watch Bacon and Sedgwick cut loose above.

