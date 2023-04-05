Kevin Bacon, Elizabeth Debicki, and Lily Collins join Mia Goth in Ti West's sordid horror sequel MaXXXine
Director Ti West has assembled a bloody impressive collection of actors to join Mia Goth in the pair's new horror movie MaXXXine.
It was announced today that Kevin Bacon, Elizabeth Debicki, Lily Collins, Bobby Cannavale, Giancarlo Esposito, Halsey, Moses Sumney, and Michelle Monaghan will thrust and writhe in the sequel to 2022's X, which starred Goth as both an aspirant porn star named Maxine and a much, much older serial killer. X has already spawned a prequel, Pearl, which detailed the younger years of Goth's titular murderer. Both films were directed by West who shot the movies back-to-back in New Zealand.
"If I'd had the forethought ahead of time, and could have written three in a row, we probably would have done it," the director told EW last year. "Unfortunately, I'm a bit of a slacker and I could only come up with two."
MaXXXine follows Maxine, the sole survivor of the events of X, pursuing her journey towards fame as an actress in 1980's Los Angeles. The film starts production this month.
Goth was most recently seen in Brandon Cronenberg's horror movie Infinity Pool. West's other directing credits include 2009's House of the Devil, 2011's The Innkeepers, and 2016's In a Valley of Violence.
