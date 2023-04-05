Bobby Cannavale, Giancarlo Esposito, Halsey, Moses Sumney, and Michelle Monaghan round out the stacked cast of Ti West's trilogy-ending film.

Director Ti West has assembled a bloody impressive collection of actors to join Mia Goth in the pair's new horror movie MaXXXine.

"If I'd had the forethought ahead of time, and could have written three in a row, we probably would have done it," the director told EW last year. "Unfortunately, I'm a bit of a slacker and I could only come up with two."

Kevin Bacon, Elizabeth Debicki, and Lily Collins Kevin Bacon, Elizabeth Debicki, and Lily Collins | Credit: Dominik Bindl/WireImage; Samir Hussein/WireImage; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

MaXXXine follows Maxine, the sole survivor of the events of X, pursuing her journey towards fame as an actress in 1980's Los Angeles. The film starts production this month.

