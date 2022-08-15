It's not the only Oz reimagining in town.

Kenya Barris to go over the rainbow with a Wizard of Oz remake at Warner Bros.

For Kenya Barris, there's no place like home.

The Black-ish creator is attached to write and direct a big-screen remake of The Wizard of Oz for Warner Bros., EW has learned. Details on the project are scarce, but according to Deadline Hollywood, which first reported the news, Barris' take will be "a modern reimagining."

The project will exist alongside the previously announced Wizard of Oz remake from Nicole Kassell (Watchmen) for WB's New Line division.

The most famous adaptation of the L. Frank Baum children's story is, of course, the 1939 MGM film starring Judy Garland as Dorothy Gale. It's widely considered one of the best and most influential movies of all time.

Kenya Barris Kenya Barris | Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

First published in 1900, the story of Kansas farm girl Dorothy Gale, her dog Toto, and her adventures in the Land of Oz as she sets out to find the Wonderful Wizard is enmeshed in our cultural DNA. It has also been adapted and reimagined as a Black-led musical, The Wiz; a vehicle for the Muppets; a prequel musical, Wicked; and the stuff of millennial nightmares, Return to Oz.

Barris, who previously wrote the screenplays for Girls Trip and a 2019 remake of Shaft, is currently finishing production on his feature directing debut, You People, for Netflix.

With reporting from Jessica Wang.

Related content: