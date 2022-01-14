Kendrick Lamar is making a movie with the creators of South Park

The untitled comedy will center on a young Black man who works as a slave re-enactor at a living history museum.

Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar is teaming up with Emmy and Tony-winning creative duo Trey Parker and Matt Stone (South Park, Book of Mormon) to produce a live-action film comedy — and wouldn't you know it would take that much hardware to make a topic as sensitive as slavery funny?

Paramount Pictures, Lamar's pgLang, and Parker and Stone's Park County announced Thursday that they're working on an untitled movie that will "depict the past and present coming to a head when a young Black man who is interning as a slave re-enactor at a living history museum discovers that his white girlfriend's ancestors once owned his."

The film is written by Vernon Chatham, and production is slated to begin in the spring.

Kendrick Lamar, Matt Stone and Trey Parker Kendrick Lamar, and Matt Stone and Trey Parker | Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Sam Tabone/WireImage

Lamar's pgLang partner Dave Free is also on board as a producer. Paramount will handle theatrical distribution, home entertainment, and television licensing rights, and Paramount+ will have streaming rights.

"On behalf of Paramount Pictures and the wider ViacomCBS family, we look forward to ushering in the first theatrical collaboration from these creative visionaries, and galvanizing audiences worldwide around a powerful storytelling experience," Paramount president and CEO Brian Robbins said in a statement.

Lamar's most recent studio album was 2017's Damn, though he also helped produced the 2018 soundtrack for Black Panther and earned an Oscar nomination for its lead single, "All the Stars." Incidentally, Parker is a fellow Oscar nominee for Best Song, for "Blame Canada" from South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut.