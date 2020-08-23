Kendrick Lamar narrates Nike's Kobe Bryant birthday tribute film

Nike is helping to keep the memory of Kobe Bryant alive on what would've been the basketball star's 42nd birthday.

Bryant died alongside his daughter Gianna, 13, and seven other people in a tragic helicopter crash in January. During his life, Bryant lived by and promoted his way of life he dubbed "Mamba Mentality" which is "all about focusing on the process and trusting in the hard work when it matters most." Nike honored Bryant in a short film released on Sunday, narrated by Kendrick Lamar.

"Kobe Bryant was famous for his work ethic, and his commitment to improving every element of his game inspired athletes around the world, on and off the court," Nike said in a statement. "This relentless drive for improvement is celebrated in a new Nike film commemorating Mamba Mentality, Better."

Lamar spoke words of encouragement throughout the 1:30 video that tie everything "Mamba Mentality" stands for.

"Kobe taught us to be better," Lamar says as images of his longtime friend and his daughter Gianna's life flash on the screen. "Better dreamer. Better waker. Better stretcher. Better walker. Better talker. Better walking the walk and talking the talk."

Watch the short film above.