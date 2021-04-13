Kenan Thompson gives update on Home Alone reboot: 'Getting very close to finishing it'

Home Alone Streaming Options

Kenan Thompson just shared an update on the upcoming Home Alone reboot that will have you making the iconic Macaulay Culkin shocked face.

The Saturday Night Live star appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Monday and revealed that his new movie is close to being done after pandemic-related delays. "It was a long shoot," Thompson said. "It started in Canada and then got shut down and came back around because of the pandemic and stuff, so it's been very splotchy, I guess, as far as trying to get it done is concerned. But I think they're getting very close to finishing it."

Thompson also revealed that he has already completed the process of re-recording some of the film's audio, which is "usually one of the last steps, so it's coming up." He couldn't open up about any other details of the new Home Alone, but did add that his costar Ellie Kemper (The Office, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) "couldn't be nicer."

First announced back in 2019, the Disney+ reimagining of the classic 1990 film reportedly stars Kemper and Rob Delaney as adults who go to war with a kid (Archie Yates, Jojo Rabbit) who has stolen a priceless heirloom in order to save their home from financial ruin. The movie is penned by SNL writers Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell and directed by Dan Mazer.

But the reboot has already come under fire from Chris Columbus, director of the original blockbuster, who slammed the new version as "a waste of time" and criticized the studio for its lack of originality.

"Nobody got in touch with me about it, and it's a waste of time as far as I'm concerned," he previously told Insider. "What's the point? I'm a firm believer that you don't remake films that have had the longevity of Home Alone. You're not going to create lightning in a bottle again. It's just not going to happen. So why do it? It's like doing a paint-by-numbers version of a Disney animated film — a live-action version of that. What's the point? It's been done. Do your own thing. Even if you fail miserably, at least you have come up with something original."

