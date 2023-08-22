See Kenan and Kel reunite in the first Good Burger 2 trailer

Kenan Thompson's Dex and Kel Mitchell's Ed are back and ready to take your order.

'Good Burger 2' Good Burger 2 Show More About Good Burger 2 type Movie genre Comedy

Kenan and Kel are back and ready to serve up more Good Burger.

Paramount+ has released the first teaser trailer for Good Burger 2, which finds Dexter Reed (Kenan Thompson) and Ed (Kel Mitchell) returning to the iconic fast food joint 26 years after the original movie premiered on Nickelodeon.

The brief teaser shows Dexter Reed (Kenan Thompson) and Ed (Kel Mitchell) return to the iconic fast food joint 26 years after the original Good Burger movie premiered on Nickelodeon in 1997.

The teaser starts with a bang, as Ed slams into Dexter with his car and cartoonishly launches him into the passenger seat. "Hey, man, you almost car-burgered me to death," Dex says.

"The new adventures of Ed and Dex starts now!" Ed exclaims.

We then catch a glimpse of the duo alongside a new crew in the titular restaurant, as the entire staff unites to ask, "Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger. Can we take your order?"

The teaser ends with a nasty gag in which a waiter in a high-end restaurant offers the two a refreshment. "Water?" the server asks. Ed promptly chugs directly from the pitcher, then spits it back out. "Oh yeah, that's water," he confirms.

The first Good Burger originated as a spin-off of Thompson and Mitchell's popular recurring "Good Burger" segment on the '90s sketch series All That.

Thompson, 45, and Mitchell, 44, spoke with EW about their excitement for the new movie in March. "Man, it is such a blessing," Mitchell said. "It's been an amazing journey for both of us. I don't think we thought that we would be going back and doing Good Burger at this point, which is so beautiful and it has a special place in people's hearts."

"It is such a blessing to be able to be working with my brother again," Thompson said. "He's one of the funniest people I've ever met. When we spend hours upon hours upon hours, it's just all laughs and good times. And I'm really excited to open this new chapter up — this reunited adventure we are going to go on together."

'Good Burger 2' 'Good Burger 2' | Credit: paramount+

The Good Burger characters have resurfaced a few times in recent years, including a mini-reunion on The Tonight Show and several new sketches with Mitchell on the reboot of All That with guests like the Jonas Brothers and Pete Wentz.

The duo explained how the new All That laid the groundwork for the upcoming sequel. "Honestly, when we brought it back for the reboot of All That, it was just so nice to hear that the beats and rhythms were still working," Thompson told EW. "And it was the same thing at the table read that we did for the movie. It was so refreshing to hear all those jokes and hear Ed's character come to life once again — the way he just does not understand the world the way everybody else does."

"It really felt like we were back in the '90s," Mitchell added. "I was saying, 'Thank God for water and good exercise — and that we still look young.'"

Good Burger 2 premieres on Paramount+ this fall. Watch the new teaser above.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: