Kelly Marie Tran was a force to be reckoned with in a galaxy far, far away as Rose Tico, but it's nothing compared to the impact she made for people right in her own community.

Just in time for Star Wars Day on May 4, EW's exclusive video shows the Last Jedi and Rise of Skywalker actress meeting one such fan, MJ Park, a young poet from the new film Summertime.

Helmed by Blindspotting's Carlos López Estrada and executive produced by Tran, who starred in the director's Raya and the Last Dragon, the film follows a day in 25 young Angelenos' intersecting lives, presenting their stories through spoken-word poetry.

In the clip above, López Estrada reveals to the poets who co-wrote and star in the film that Tran is coming on board, and the actress pops into their Zoom to surprise them. Park then presents a surprise of her own: She reads a poem dedicated to Tran's Star Wars character Rose Tico that she wrote after watching The Last Jedi in 2017.

Seeing the feisty mechanic on-screen, Park remarks in her poem, "We are all but left to watch a small Asian girl tear apart the First Order with nothing but a heart made of scrap metal and a passion for rebellion."

"Maybe we see ourselves in Rose," she continues. "Maybe we see that, maybe, there is something in us that believes in a fate that travels beyond the cosmos, that maybe there is something within us that is screaming to become our own hero. Maybe Rose is our hope in a galaxy that seems so far, far away."

Rose's introduction in The Last Jedi made Tran the first Asian American woman to have a major role in a Star Wars film. And with Raya, Tran got to voice the first Southeast Asian Disney princess.

The poet thanks Tran for the impact of her work on Asian communities, saying, "Everything you do is huge for me and my people and my folks, and your people and all of our peoples."

Tran gets teary over Park's poem, calling it beautiful and healing.

"There's a power that comes with poetry and words and when we use words to find ways to heal ourselves, and hearing your words was very healing," she adds. Tran was the subject of racist and sexist attacks online after appearing in The Last Jedi, and she recently spoke about the toll it took on her mental health.

"You just made my year!" López Estrada tells Park, adding, "this continues to be the most thrilling, just impossibly beautiful experience of my life."

Summertime debuts in theaters July 16. Watch the official trailer below:

